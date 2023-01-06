ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Community activist Ben Frazier to speak out at City Council again

Jacksonville civil rights leader Ben Frazier will have to wait four weeks to be arraigned on charges of trespass with warning and resisting arrest stemming from his arrest Dec. 13 during a City Council meeting. Frazier's court case was postponed early Monday. But he will be back at City Council...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The artistry of Ukraine: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra comes to Jax

Their nation has been under attack by Russian forces for a year, their families and friends enfolded in a cold and dark winter again as rockets blast their homes. Yet for one night, the explosions of war will recede as the soaring sounds of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine help ring in the 22nd anniversary season of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

