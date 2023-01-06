ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Balance Retirement and Emergency Savings in a Shaky Economy

While there are higher 401(k) contribution limits for 2023, you shouldn't skip building an emergency fund just to max out your retirement plan, experts say. If your rainy day fund is short, experts suggest contributing enough to your 401(k) to get the full company match and then diverting money into savings.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History

The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...

