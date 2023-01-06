Gainesville man previously arrested in child pornography case faces new charges

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for homicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday night on Cambria Court for the murder of his father. Catlin Boswell, 36, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for the alleged stabbing of his parents. According to a press release, deputies responded to a 911 call in...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Athens
An Athens man was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County Police officers Friday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clinton Eli Burkhalter, 42, was killed in the incident off Smokey Road. No officers were injured. Three...
Gwinnett County Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking applications for its next Citizens Police Academy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the program will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights from March 7 through April 27. The academy will give Gwinnett County citizens the opportunity to learn about...
Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County
A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
No injuries reported after Hall County mobile home fire
No one was injured after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to the fire on the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road. Crews found a fully involved residence with flames...
Gwinnett County animal shelter pausing dog intakes, adoptions
An animal shelter in Gwinnett County has paused all dog intakes and adoptions until Jan. 19 to protect against a canine viral infection. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is aiming to protect against canine influenza type H3N2. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the virus is similar...
Gwinnett County Fire and EMS extinguish Sunday morning Lawrenceville fire
A vacant home in Lawrenceville caught on fire early Sunday morning and forced one person to be hospitalized. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the burning home at 2:59 a.m., near the Sterling Hill Drive NW and Towler Road NW intersection. The 911 caller reported that there were...
Georgia gas prices rise five cents in the past week
The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia continued its upward trend this past week, according to the weekly fuel price report from AAA. AAA said Georgia drivers were paying $2.81 per gallon for regular gas as of Monday, which was up five cents from the week prior. Monday's average was still about 11 cents less than a month prior, and 30 cents less than a year prior.
David Wright Sherman
David Wright Sherman, age 89, of Cornelia, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born on March 17, 1933, in Winchester, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Edgar Jay Sherman and Mary Alden Whittington Sherman. Mr. Sherman worked in home owner marketing services at Errors and Omissions Insurance. He was previously an Active Director of United Way in Florida as well as a Real Estate Broker. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia where he served as an Elder and was active in the men’s fellowship. Mr. Sherman was a member of Habersham Rotary with 26 years of perfect attendance. He enjoyed fishing, antique cars, gardening, and feeding deer.
David Cecil Wilmoth
David Cecil Wilmoth, age 80 of Murrayville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Mr. Wilmoth was born on December 26, 1942, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Henry Wilmoth, and Elsie Siler Wilmoth. He was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann Wilmoth; and brother Charles Wilmoth.
Pate named interim director of Forsyth County Parks & Recreation
Laura Pate has been appointed to serve as interim director of Forsyth County Parks & Recreation effective Friday, following the departure of Director Jim Pryor. According to a press release from the county, Pate has served as a deputy director for the department since 2020. In her current role, she is responsible for managing the recreation and administrative divisions including recreation center operations, marketing and community relations activities and annual budget oversight.
City of Duluth re-evaluates short-term rentals
In an effort to mitigate numerous complaints, the City of Duluth has re-addressed its short-term rental policy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the city has received noise and property management complaints as short-term rental options from companies like Airbnb and VRBO continue to be a popular lodging method. Additionally, more investors have expressed interest in buying properties that would eventually be converted into more rental properties.
Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
Forsyth County Water and Sewer offers tours of water treatment plants
The Forsyth County Water and Sewer department is now offering tours of its water treatment and wastewater treatment plants to the community. The tours will be of one of the county’s key facilities responsible for processing drinking water or treating wastewater. Those who take a tour will be given a start-to-finish look at the plant's process for turning lake water into tap water, or how wastewater is cleaned to be returned to the environment.
Girls basketball: Buford's Durden hits 900-win mark; Branch rolls, NHall holds off No. 2 White Co.; Chestatee wins, Bluff falls
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford girls coach Gene Durden hit the 900-win mark on Friday after his Lady Wolves hammered Mountain View 71-20 to open Region 8-7A play. Durden, now in his 18th season at Buford, sits at 900-221 in his 34 years coaching in Georgia (Brookwood School-Thomasville; Dade County; Buford).
Basketball: GHS sweeps Hab Central in 8-6A openers on the road
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Julia Payne hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Gainesville girls to a 48-42 road win over Habersham Central on Friday in their Region 8-6A opener. The win leaves Gainesville (12-0, 1-0 Region 8-6A) as just one of two unbeaten teams...
Hall County Tax Assessors Office to return to 1st floor of the government center
The Hall County Tax Assessors Office is returning to its original location on the first floor of the government center following a year-long HVAC renovation project. The tax assessors office returned to the first floor of the government center last Friday. According to a press release from the Hall County government, the location has been undergoing a series of renovations focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. While the project is reportedly not quite finished, improvements are far enough along to allow the assessors to resume work in their usual location.
Hall business leaders to be inducted into JA North East Georgia Hall of Fame
Three Hall County business leaders will soon be inducted into the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame. Mimi Collins, President and CEO of Longstreet Clinic, and Frank Norton and Nancy Norton, Partners of the Norton Agency, will be joining the group of 34 influential people who were previously inducted for their outstanding business accomplishments and community contributions on February 4th.
New collaborative visual arts program comes to Suwanee
A new collaborative visual arts program, Art Ties, will be coming to Suwannee and other surrounding communities on January 17. The Gwinnett County Public Library, Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to provide art education for all ages, encouraging creativity and engagement in the visual arts. According...
