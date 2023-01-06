ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
American Songwriter

Elle King Shares Cheeky New Single “Tulsa”

On the heels of co-hosting and performing at New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Elle King has shared a single from her impending album, “Tulsa.”. The cheeky track goes out to “that one girl we all know,” according to an Instagram post from the singer. To find out what King has to say about said girl, you have to do a little decoding in the chorus: And I ain’t talkin’ Oklahoma / ‘Cause it ain’t what you think / But if you spell it back to front you gonna know what I mean / He went back to Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
