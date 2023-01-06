Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
fox4beaumont.com
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
fox4beaumont.com
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board
A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
fox4beaumont.com
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
fox4beaumont.com
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
fox4beaumont.com
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway
JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
fox4beaumont.com
64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale
BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
