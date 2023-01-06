Read full article on original website
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Dolly Parton Has Plans to Release a ‘Very Special’ Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick
Dolly Parton is no stranger to teaming up with fellow musical legends, and in 2023, she's continuing that trend with an epic, cross-genre collaboration with soul-pop star Dionne Warwick. Warwick shared the news in a sit-down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that it all started when Parton pitched...
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher Tell a Heartbreak Story in New ‘Better Version’ Video [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is joining pop singer Fletcher for a cinematic music video for their duet, "Better Version." The tune finds the singers in the throes of heartbreak, as they imagine their ex-love moving on with someone new and that new partner getting the "better version" of their ex. The music...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Wanna Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe? Here’s an Open Casting Call Nearby
Do you have an 1800s-era handlebar mustache? Do you not get annoyed when someone makes you wear a bonnet for 12 hours straight? If so, you might be perfect to join the "Yellowstone" universe, and wouldn't you know it, they're currently casting in Fort Worth, TX. So, this is actually...
38 Years Ago: George Strait’s ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’ Hits No. 1
Thirty-eight years ago today (Jan. 5, 1985), George Strait was starting a new year on a high note. It was on that date that his single "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" soared to the top of the charts. "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind," which was Strait's...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton’s ‘Honey Bee’ on Her Show [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson is known for covering songs during her Kellyoke segment on her Kelly Clarkson Show, and on Jan. 4, she sang one by her friend and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. Clarkson took to the stage with her band to perform a free and easy version of...
Carrie Underwood Checks in on a New Year With a Picture of Her Fresh Bread
Carrie Underwood has some time off the road before she launches the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and according to a post on Instagram Stories, she is spending some of that time in the kitchen baking up treats. On Thursday (Jan. 4), she shared a photo of...
Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo in the Car Is the Best Mood for 2023 [Watch]
Fans know and love Tim McGraw as a country music superstar, but he's also a goofball behind the scenes -- and the singer's wife, fellow star Faith Hill recently took to social media to prove it. "This is a rare, very rare, look into a side of my husband that...
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’
It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks. After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas...
Nicole Kidman Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Universe
Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+. Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer...
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
Luke Bryan and the ‘American Idol’ Judges Star in a Vegas-Themed Teaser for Season 21 [Watch]
Gang's all here: Luke Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judges are gearing up for the launch of the show's 21st season, and they're celebrating another round of Idol with a glitzy, high-stakes teaser video inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas. In a short teaser video...
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
56 Years Ago: Charley Pride Becomes First Black Singer to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry
Fifty-six years ago today (Jan. 7, 1967) was an historic day for country music: It was on that date that Charley Pride became the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Pride was only the second Black performer ever to play at the Opry, following harmonica player...
Morgan Wallen Tips His Hat to Keith Whitley in an Unreleased Song [Listen]
Morgan Wallen had a little extra time during a hunting excursion on Sunday morning (Jan. 8), and so he hopped on social media to offer fans a snippet of an unreleased song with a traditional twist. "Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here's a new one," Wallen...
