ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]

Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
101.5 KNUE

Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’

Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
101.5 KNUE

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
101.5 KNUE

Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023

Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
101.5 KNUE

Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’

It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks. After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas...
101.5 KNUE

Nicole Kidman Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Universe

Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+. Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer...
101.5 KNUE

Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]

Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
COLORADO STATE
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy