The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
Embroidered Navy Accents Indulge Across The Nike Air Force 1 Low
While the silhouette’s raucous 40th anniversary has come and gone, The Swoosh continues to find compelling yet disparate outfits to dress the Nike Air Force 1. Coordinating the finale of its latest reserved inline collection, a greyscale ensemble lays claim to the low-top construction’s added perforated panels. With...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” 2023 Features Heart-Shaped Cherries
The annual Valentine’s Day Air Force 1s release is just around the corner as we present a look at yet another release for the February 2023 holiday. Featuring a sail, pink, and red colorway, this Air Force 1 features heart detailing on the pink lace dubrae as well the heel, pressed into the leather. A small heart dots the letter I on the midsole.
The Nike Air Max Plus Takes Us Back To 1998 With A Graphic-Heavy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to the bold colorway, and this upcoming pair — which subtly harkens back to the classic’s debut year — is certainly no exception. Far louder than many of the silhouette’s recent colorways in palette alone, this pair is primarily helmed by hot pinks and neon greens. The latter highlights the Air Units, lateral Swoosh, and adjacent branding, while the former paints not just the shank underfoot but also the base of the upper and tongue. Black, then, helps strike a balance between the two tonal standouts, dressing everything from the cage to the “TUNED AIR” graphic printed all across the profile.
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Takes On An Earthly Colorway
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid presides as one of the Beaverton brand’s most divisive silhouettes, the mid-top model continues to employ a diverse array of design capabilities for Jordan’s first signature silhouette, such as this obscurely colored women’s-exclusive ensemble. Flipping the tonal composition of this upcoming...
Split Branding And Two-Toned Soles Appear On This Upcoming Nike Dunk High
Early last week, it was revealed that the Dunk Low would be receiving yet another “Split” colorway. Only this one was a bit different from the rest, splicing not the shoe itself but its outsole and various branding. And if you, upon seeing said pair, thought “What would this look like on a Dunk High?,” then you’re very much in luck.
The Next Pouch-Donning New Balance 2002R Features A White, Red, And Navy Color Scheme
Once a failed idea, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the brand’s most popular products amongst sneaker collectors. Recently, the performance-runner-turned-lifestyle-staple emerged in a patriotic mix of white, red, and navy colors. Accompanied by a detachable pouch on the tongue, the unreleased pair features a red and...
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” With Big Bubbles Arriving For Air Max Day 2023
Nike is finally doing right by the Air Max 1 in 2023 as it is scheduled to bring back the original large Air Max units this year. An all-black weartest sample of said Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” was leaked in March of 2022, revealing the enlarged Max Air unit at the heel to reflect the original specs of the first visible Air Max sneaker. Not much later, the Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” was revealed on an installment of Nike SNKRS Live, further confirming reports made by Air Max enthusiast @bubblekoppe.
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Could Be Returning For Holiday 2023
Much like last year — which ended with a fruit-inspired Air Jordan 11 — 2023 will close out on yet another “Cherry” colorway, albeit this time the Air Jordan 12‘s own. First released in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” debuted to quite the audience,...
Nike’s Retro-Themed “Split” Concept Reaches The Air Force 1
Splitting its silhouette down the middle, Nike’s retro-inspired “Split” concept is set to touch down on the Air Force 1 Low after denoting a slew of constructions across Jordan Brand’s offerings. Proffering split-blocked treads, midfoot Swooshes, tongue tabs and insole branding, a tonal greyscale effort envelops...
The Nike Calm Slide Resembles One Of Only Two Yeezy Design Patents Owned By Kanye West
Slip-on, laceless footwear options are almost as old as time, but the last two years have seen the category explode in popularity and diversity. To kick off 2023, the Swoosh has unveiled the Nike Calm slide, a new contender in the saturated space. Unquestionably reminiscent of the adidas Yeezy Slide,...
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Painted In Classic Chicago Bulls Colors
Will the Dunk Low see as much fanfare in 2023 as it did in 2022 and 2021? There’s no doubt that classic ’85 model has been a exhausted a bit, and anyone who really needed a pair of Panda Dunks likely has one in their rotation, but there seems to be no stopping this juggernaut of a trend in the new year so long as Nike puts out impressive colorways.
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”
First Look At The Air Jordan 7 “White/Infrared”
As one of the most coveted colorways within Jordan Brand’s iconic and extensive archives, the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” not only debuted in MJ’s home state during the 1991 All-Star game, but it was also along for the ride en route to His Airness’ first NBA Championship. While the staple vibrant red accent is most often attributed to the latter – having dressed an Air Jordan 4 in early 2022 – the model that culminated with back-to-back rings is now harkening the OG hue with a brightened twist.
New Balance Ups The 2002R’s Carrying Capacity With Detachable Pouches
From its “Refined Future” banner to a slate of retooled Mule propositions, the New Balance 2002R continues to proffer seldom revitalized updates to the previously forgotten cushioning silhouette. Having been explored in a reserved fashion, the latest update to the OG Dad model flaunts a protective pocket space for spare items.
“Desert Berry” Extends Across This Grade School Air Jordan 1 Low
“Desert Berry” shades have proffered a slew of supple silhouettes across The Swooshes extensive lifestyle offerings. From expanding the brand’s women’s-exclusive offerings to now indulging in toolings fit for the youth, the GS Air Jordan 1 Low enjoys a playful and boisterous beet-hued proposition. Coordinating a tried-and-true...
Sail And Light Brown Decorates The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
The Swooshes recycled content series titled “Next Nature” continues to proffer environmentally conscious constructions in tandem with compelling contrasts, such as this neutral-toned Nike Dunk Low effort. Ideal for neutral-dominant outfits, the silhouette’s lightened overlays and darkened undertone mirrors the aesthetic of the silhouette’s fourth homage to the...
A Fourth Nike Dunk Low “Year Of The Rabbit” Appears
Twelve years ago, Nike celebrated the Year Of The Rabbit with a short selection of sneaker releases. The cream candy-inspired Air Force 1 and the “Hare”-themed line-up of Air Jordans had quite an impact in terms of bringing the Eastern zodiac tradition to the Western world. In 2023, Nike, Inc. is pushing the quality and quantity as we see a fourth overall iteration of the Dunk Low.
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Resembles The Famed “Powerwall BRS” Colorway
In 2005 Nike celebrated the origins of their historic Air-infused technology with the overwhelming “3 Decades of Cushioning” series, coordinating eight of the mid-2000s iconic Air Max models into seven different titular colorway packs. Arguably one of the best Powerwall-dubbed releases, the Nike Air Max 1 enjoyed a perfect blend of shiny mesh, suede and disparate color blocking in a famed homage to the brand’s Blue Ribbon Sports days.
