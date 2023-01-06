ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row. Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle. ___
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks starting Jrue Holiday (illness) on Friday, Jevon Carter to bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will make his 26th start this season after Jevon Carter was given bench duties on Friday night. In a matchup against a Charlotte team ranked 19th (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to points guards, our models project Holiday to score 32.1 FanDuel points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Spurs Sign Gorgui Dieng to 10-day Contract

Gorgui Dieng is a Spur once again. The Spurs announced on Sunday that they have signed the veteran center to a 10-day contract. Here is the Press Release from the Spurs regarding the signing of Gorgui Dieng... SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG TO 10-DAY CONTRACT. "SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 8, 2023) –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

The Knicks Lack Of A Bench Is Concerning

The New York Knicks are in sixth place for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, led by the strong play of their starters. Julius Randle has become the leader of this team, scoring 24.4 points and hauling in 10 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson has taken a big scoring role since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
