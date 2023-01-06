◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”

ALPINE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO