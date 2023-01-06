Read full article on original website
Governor Appoints John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County. LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer of Judge Curt Haws from Sublette to Teton County.
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
More Than 600 Elk Now Live Outside Lander; Sportsmen Believe It’s Due To Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trickle of elk out of the Wind River Mountains and into the lowlands near Lander that began several years ago has become a flood. The herd now includes upward of 600 elk and has afforded hunters opportunities for late-season antlerless...
The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store
◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
