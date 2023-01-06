ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day fatal wreck

LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.
The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store

◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

