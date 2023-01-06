Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
CA-84 closed in both directions due to a landslide and flooding
A miles-long stretch of Niles Canyon Road, otherwise known as State Route-84, is currently shut down in Fremont due flooding and a landslide in the area, according to 511 alerts.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
5-vehicle collision involving big rig blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
STOCKTON — A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig was causing major backups on Highway 99 in Stockton late Friday night.The California Highway patrol Stockton division said the collision happened at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Harney Lane. All but one southbound lane was blocked.Caltrans said the lanes should be fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.Five vehicles, one of which was a big rig, were involved in the collision.Minor injuries were reported but it is unclear how many people were injured or involved.The CHP said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Young Woman
Young Woman Dies in Vanden Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash in Fairfield on January 4 killed a woman who was 19. The Fairfield Police Department received a call of an accident along Vanden Road eastbound around 8:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole located along the side.
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka
EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
Tree falls on CHP officer at scene of car crash
A California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose has been injured after a tree fell on him while he was responding to the scene of a car crash.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business
TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex
A burning recreational vehicle led authorities to evacuate a San Jose apartment complex Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The RV was reported to be burning in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Av. RV fully engulfed near an...
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
