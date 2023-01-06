Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes
Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend.
UpNorthLive.com
State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
WNEM
Abandoned hotel catches fire in Bridgeport Township
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned hotel in Bridgeport Township caught fire Sunday night. Firefighters from multiple departments worked to stop the blaze at the old Days Inn on Dixie Highway, just off I-75.
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Lansing police name man killed, officer involved in shooting
On Thursday around 5 p.m. the Lansing Police Department got a call about shots being fired and a man point a gun at them in the area of Irene Court. When Lansing police and Michigan State Police arrived, they started hearing gunshots.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
WNEM
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
Lansing neighborhood recalls bullets flying before police shooting
People who live on Irene Street say they could be hear shots being fired within their neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting calls to police.
WNEM
Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
WILX-TV
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
WILX-TV
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in serious critical condition after a pedestrian-vehicle crash Saturday morning. News Ten spoke with the Lansing Police Department, and officers say a person is in custody. The male victim is severely injured and was transported to a local-area hospital. Police say he remains in critical condition at this time.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder. Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020. Stade had...
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
