Alma, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

UpNorthLive.com

State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in serious critical condition after a pedestrian-vehicle crash Saturday morning. News Ten spoke with the Lansing Police Department, and officers say a person is in custody. The male victim is severely injured and was transported to a local-area hospital. Police say he remains in critical condition at this time.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder. Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020. Stade had...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
LANSING, MI
MLive

GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
SAGINAW, MI

