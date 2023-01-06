ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Driver's bond raised to $2.25M after 3-year-old dies and charges upgraded in Spring hit-and-run

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrrWo_0k5lwLTJ00

The man accused of driving drunk and causing a major crash that killed a 3-year-old and injured his parents had his bond set even higher in court overnight.

Rosendo Gaeta, 35, was already facing a $1.5 million bond. However, after the 3-year-old died from his injuries, Gaeta's bond was raised another $750,000 for an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Now, his bond is $2.25 million total.

READ MORE: Hit-and-run crash suspect to be charged with intoxication manslaughter after 3-year-old dies: Pct. 4

Charges have been upgraded for a man after a 3-year-old, who was fighting for his life, died as a result of a hit-and-run crash.

Gaeta was initially charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury and one count of failure to stop and render aid during a motor vehicle accident. Now, he's also charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Pct. 4 deputies responded to the 5900 block of FM-2920 on Wednesday in reference to a major crash. At the scene, they found two adults and a 3-year-old with injuries.

Deputies said the at-fault driver, later identified as Gaeta, fled the scene on foot after the crash. He was later found less than a mile away during a canvas of the area.

The driver displayed multiple signs of intoxication when he was detained, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Court records stated the boy had little to no brain activity after the crash.

Pct. 4's office announced that the 3-year-old boy died at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined Gaeta was speeding when he collided with the victim's vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, Pct. 4 said.

Gaeta has no criminal history.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Alief ISD assistant teacher shot to death in Sugar Land, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an Alief ISD employee's death after she was found shot several times in her backyard. Initial details from the Sugar Land PD are a little before 10 p.m. officers got a call about shots fired from neighbors in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills. Arriving investigators found a woman, identified as Wendy Duan, 28, dead from several gunshot wounds in the backyard.
SUGAR LAND, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
WILLIS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy