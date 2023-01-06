ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries

“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Shore News Network

AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died

NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
WSB Radio

New Jersey art teacher charged after alleged drug overdose in classroom

WESTFIELD, N.J. — An art teacher at a New Jersey school is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students in November, prosecutors said. Frank Thompson, 57, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, according to MyCentralJersey.com.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Devine Mack

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old from Lanning Square. Devine Mack has been reported missing from the 600 block of Benson Street. He is described as a black male, 5’9”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black hoodie and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers. He is known to frequent Jersey City.
CAMDEN, NJ
