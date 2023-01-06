Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
Rahway Driver Dead In Elizabeth Crash
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries
“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire
Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school art teacher has been arrested more than a month after overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students, authorities announced Friday. The Westfield Police Department (N.J.) said 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School, has been charged with “drug-related...
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK BoulevardAn East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died
NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, N.J. — An art teacher at a New Jersey school is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students in November, prosecutors said. Frank Thompson, 57, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, according to MyCentralJersey.com.
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Devine Mack
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old from Lanning Square. Devine Mack has been reported missing from the 600 block of Benson Street. He is described as a black male, 5’9”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black hoodie and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers. He is known to frequent Jersey City.
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
2-alarm house fire in Newark that injured child and two others under investigation, officials say
A Saturday house fire in Newark that put three people in the hospital — two with severe burns — is under investigation by the city’s arson unit, officials said. Local firefighters responded at about 11:40 a.m. to a call at 43 Valley Street, a residential property in Newark, according to officials.
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for stealing bag with $300,000 from Brinks truck in Sunset Park
The NYPD says a Brinks security truck was parked in front of the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, ready to bring money bags inside.
