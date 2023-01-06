Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Submit your photos: Mardi Gras 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Laissez les bons temp rouler!. It is Mardi Gras season and we want to see all of the fun times everyone is having!. Did you catch some beads? Was the baby in your slice of king cake?. Submit any and all of your Mardi Gras celebration...
opso.net
In Memory of Lieutenant Michael Swallow
Today we pay tribute to our fallen brother, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Swallow. Lt. Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022 due to a medical emergency while on duty. He was a 25-year veteran of the department and was very well respected by fellow Deputies, the Law Enforcement Community and his many personal friends.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
KNOE TV8
Wossman beats Ouachita to take home the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a cat fight from the start, Wossman was leading Ouachita at the half, 32 to 27. From there it was all Wossman, the Wildcats put up 21 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lions to only 12. Wossman takes home back-to-back Don Redden Memorial Classic titles, 73 to 54, the final.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
KNOE TV8
Higher survey responses will help West Monroe’s grant application
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe officials hope that a grant survey gets a high response. They hope this will put their application in a better position to be accepted. According to Mayor Staci Mitchell, they applied for the RAISE grant last year, yet they were...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
KNOE TV8
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage. The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the...
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked for stalking, trespassing
Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
KNOE TV8
Jackson Parish suffers damage from recent tornado
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish was hit by a tornado on Jan. 2, 2023. The National Weather Service of Shreveport has rated the tornado an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated near 122 miles per hour. To learn how to protect yourself during severe weather, visit the National Weather Service...
