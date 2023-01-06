MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO