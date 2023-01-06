Meadowview welcomes First Baby of 2023

Cheyenne Sellers and Austin Moore welcomed the first baby born in 2023 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Cason was born to Cheyenne Sellers and Austin Moore, Monday, Jan. 2, at 4:35 p.m.

“We are so excited to meet the newest member of our family!” said Cheyenne. “We are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Meadowview for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”

Meadowview’s Women’s Services is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. MRMC’s Women’s Services offers Kangaroo Care. Kangaroo Care is a practiced technique where the infant is held skin-to-skin with the mother. You will be covered with warm blankets and the baby will get a hat. The one to two hours of Kangaroo Care are important for you and your baby. Fathers can also participate in Kangaroo Care. We encourage that you and your baby continue skin-to-skin as much as you would like after birth and even when you go home. The birthing experience at Meadowview Regional Medical Center encourages babies rooming-in with their family, promoting education, and providing hands-on experiences with the care of your baby.

“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Kelli Gross, director of Women’s Services. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center, PrimaryPlus, Kid Care, Kroger and Apron Strings Quilt Shop provided the newborn with gift baskets with books, pampers, wet wipes, onesies, baby shampoo, soap, a teddy bear, gift card and other essentials for newborns. The family will also receive a copy of “The Real Mother Goose” nursery rhymes and songbook and tickets to the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center courtesy of Kay Savage Browning Miniatures.