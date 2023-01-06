Read full article on original website
Were ‘Pay to Play’ Politics Used to Get a Development Project in Anaheim?
Was an agreement made by the Anaheim City Council and Greenlaw Development, LLC to sell and develop city owned land into commercial and residential development the result of “pay to play politics” that FBI agents last year accused the former mayor of engaging in?. That’s one of the...
Former Long Beach Mayor Sworn Into House
Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Saturday is officially the first openly LGBTQ+ immigrant to serve in Congress.
Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?
Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds
LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced today it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path
It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
