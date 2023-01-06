ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of OC

Is Westminster Dodging Bankruptcy?

Westminster residents have overwhelmingly voted to keep a 1% tax increase on their purchases in town for another 20 years – a move that could prevent financial calamity at city hall. That means residents get to hold onto their public parks and community centers, as well as services like...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M

The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path

It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy