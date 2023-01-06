These 10 Acts Will Get Your Ass Uninvited From The Girls Trip

Quality time with your girlfriends is good for your well-being. Studies have found that women naturally seek out friendship in times of stress – quite the opposite of men who can go into their holes when life isn’t going their way. Additional research has even shown that having a strong social network can help prevent or minimize mental illness . So spending quality time with your friends isn’t just a luxury: it should be considered a critical part of your self-care routine. In our busy lives, how often do we really get to spend quality, uninterrupted time with friends, though? There’s nothing quite like a girls trip for that.

Traveling with friends removes you from the busy calendars and obligations that usually limit your interactions to coffee dates and lunches. And doing something like traveling with friends actually intensifies the experience. So you’ll feel closer to friends, and enjoy the trip more because friends are there. Now that we understand the importance of these trips, you can see why, if you find a group of friends to travel with, you should cherish it. Don’t squander it by making some of these mistakes that will get you uninvited on the next girls trip.

1)Breaking The No Posting Rule

There are many reasons the group may not want anybody posting photos and videos from the girls trip on social media. Maybe one person works at a very conservative company, and can’t have videos of her putting dollar bills, with her teeth, in the cleavage of a drag queen cabaret dancer on the Internet. Maybe there was one person who wasn’t invited on the trip, whose feelings would be very hurt if they learned about it. Maybe one person’s husband gets very upset when he sees her at a bar with other men. If there’s been a no posting rule put into place, respect it.