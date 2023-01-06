ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.3 The Point

The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday

Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
EDISON, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Food Truck Lady's Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022

New Jersey is a food lovers' paradise and home to hundreds of food trucks. The Food Truck Lady ran an informal poll to compile a list of the top Food Trucks in New Jersey. Here are the results from that poll. Did any of your favorite New Jersey food trucks make it to the list?
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
