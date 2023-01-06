Read full article on original website
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday
Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey
I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
Gross! New Jerseyans can’t believe people actually eat these foods
Apparently, I ruffled some feathers this week with my choice of lunch. I stopped at 7-Eleven for a quick fix and landed on Chef Boyardee's beef ravioli. It’s easy. It’s quick. I thought that was good enough for me. As I ate my lunch four separate coworkers stopped...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
What really killed NJ’s malls — and it’s not too late to fix it (Opinion)
This holiday season really made me take a good look at our local malls. Because I had occasion to visit the two nearest to me, I’ve made this observation: they are trying to hang on to the same old formula when that old formula no longer works. The decline...
Foodies say these 2 NJ restaurants are musts in 2023
There is nothing worse than being ready for a killer meal and the food is mediocre at best. The best way to prevent that is to listen to word-of-mouth reviews. Foodies agree that these are two New Jersey spots that you have to try in 2023!. If you are in...
Food Truck Lady's Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022
New Jersey is a food lovers' paradise and home to hundreds of food trucks. The Food Truck Lady ran an informal poll to compile a list of the top Food Trucks in New Jersey. Here are the results from that poll. Did any of your favorite New Jersey food trucks make it to the list?
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
OMG! Are You Up For Pete & Elda’s Pizza Eating Challenge in Neptune, NJ
"There’s no better feeling in the world than a warm pizza box in your lap". Pizza is a topic I think everyone enjoys and whenever I write about pizza it seems you at home enjoy the stories and find the info delicious. This time around my story may or may not be your kind of thing. It's all about eating pizza and it's a lot of pizza.
14 cool festivals and events happening in NJ this winter
Ahhh…the doldrums of winter are here. For many, the winter season (usually January and February) means cold, dark, grey days with nothing to do. But here in New Jersey, there are plenty of activities happening to help brighten that boredom. Here are just a few. Let It Glow: A...
