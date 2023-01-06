Masahiro Tanaka wanted to return to the Yankees, which is painful for fans of the team to hear. Masahiro Tanaka, after the 2020 season, went home to Japan to continue his pitching career in his home country. At the time, the narrative was that Tanaka was headed home to a place he’d be more comfortable and that the decision to leave the MLB was largely his own choice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO