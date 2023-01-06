ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin reacts to Buffalo Bills' incredible opening kickoff return TD

The Buffalo Bills, in their first game back since Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse during MNF, returned the opening kickoff the distance for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines did the honors, taking the short Patriots kickoff down the right sideline untouched for 6. And you’d better believe Hamlin was watching. He...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
msn.com

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
dayton247now.com

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
AL.com

Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
PIX11

Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
