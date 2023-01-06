Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
Report: 1 NFL Team Turned Down Jim Harbaugh After Speaking
Jim Harbaugh is the hottest coaching name in NFL circles right now, but not everyone is so optimistic about the Michigan man. The Carolina Panthers, who fired Matt Rhule during the 2022 season, recently spoke with Harbaugh. However, following the discussion the Panthers have reportedly ...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already
Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
The Drive: Hall of Famer John McClain makes bold statement about Texans
Senior Texans columnist John McClain expects this to be Lovie Smith’s final game as Texans head coach, stresses the importance of the No. 1 overall pick.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
No Stylist: Deion Sanders Covers GQ As Part Of The Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall Of Fame Issue
Deion Sanders covers GQ’s Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame issue and talks about the journey to becoming Coach Prime. Deion Sanders has been the topic of conversation for decades. The second he was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons covered in gold with his Jheri curl that was “dry but it looked wet” the game changed. Swagger, Flavor, Drip, or whatever you call it had officially landed in the NFL. Primetime forever changed football but now he’s changing it again as Coach Prime. After departing Jackson State with a winning record as head coach he is elevating his employment to Colorado as the school’s new head coach. GQ rolled out their inaugural Style Hall of Fame issue and who better to cover it than Coach Prime f/k/a PRIMETIME?
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 10:43 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: The #Broncos and #Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal.
Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay says decision on return will be made soon
Rumors continue to pop up that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could resign after six seasons to spend
Kliff Kingsbury should have stayed in college, even though he wasn’t good there either
The Arizona Cardinals fired failed Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons. It has been decided. Kliff Kingsbury is not a head coach, college or pro. Look. We knew this before Kingsbury was even hired by the Arizona Cardinals in the first place back in 2019. While he did overachieve in year three on the job, Kingsbury leaves Arizona with a dismal 28-37-1 record during the regular season and a horrible postseason loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams last year. Kingsbury is no Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh or Jimmy Johnson.
Colts' Ed Dodds among potential future GMs
The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of The post Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery appeared first on KESQ.
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital, Headed Back to Buffalo
Damar Hamlin, who suffered a catastrophic injury on Monday Night Football a week ago, has been officially discharged from the Cincinnati hospital. According to a report, he's headed back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.
