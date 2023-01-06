ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already

Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bossip

No Stylist: Deion Sanders Covers GQ As Part Of The Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall Of Fame Issue

Deion Sanders covers GQ’s Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame issue and talks about the journey to becoming Coach Prime. Deion Sanders has been the topic of conversation for decades. The second he was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons covered in gold with his Jheri curl that was “dry but it looked wet” the game changed. Swagger, Flavor, Drip, or whatever you call it had officially landed in the NFL. Primetime forever changed football but now he’s changing it again as Coach Prime. After departing Jackson State with a winning record as head coach he is elevating his employment to Colorado as the school’s new head coach. GQ rolled out their inaugural Style Hall of Fame issue and who better to cover it than Coach Prime f/k/a PRIMETIME?
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury should have stayed in college, even though he wasn’t good there either

The Arizona Cardinals fired failed Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons. It has been decided. Kliff Kingsbury is not a head coach, college or pro. Look. We knew this before Kingsbury was even hired by the Arizona Cardinals in the first place back in 2019. While he did overachieve in year three on the job, Kingsbury leaves Arizona with a dismal 28-37-1 record during the regular season and a horrible postseason loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams last year. Kingsbury is no Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh or Jimmy Johnson.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Ed Dodds among potential future GMs

The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ News Channel 3

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of The post Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery appeared first on KESQ.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy