Deion Sanders covers GQ’s Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame issue and talks about the journey to becoming Coach Prime. Deion Sanders has been the topic of conversation for decades. The second he was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons covered in gold with his Jheri curl that was “dry but it looked wet” the game changed. Swagger, Flavor, Drip, or whatever you call it had officially landed in the NFL. Primetime forever changed football but now he’s changing it again as Coach Prime. After departing Jackson State with a winning record as head coach he is elevating his employment to Colorado as the school’s new head coach. GQ rolled out their inaugural Style Hall of Fame issue and who better to cover it than Coach Prime f/k/a PRIMETIME?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO