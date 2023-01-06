ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘The Clippers Stink!’: Stephen A Smith goes off at Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LA for 31-point loss to Nuggets

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
OnlyHomers

Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury

Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic gets real on what Nuggets need to win a championship

The merry-go-round on top of the Western Conference continues to spin round and round, with different teams taking turns as the leader. The new leaders of the West are now Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. After a shaky start to the year, Jokic and co have been balling out over the last few games. They’ve shown tremendous form so far… but Nikola Jokic knows that they’ll need more consistency if they want to win it all, per DNVR Nuggets.
FanSided

3 teams that should trade up with the Bears for Bryce Young

The Chicago Bears clinched the No.1 overall pick. With Alabama quarterback Bryce Young expected to be the top draft pick, several teams will call Chicago about trading up to No. 1. By losing to Minnesota and Houston beating Indianapolis, the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the...
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
FanSided

