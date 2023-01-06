Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant
After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
Paul Pierce says Nets' Kevin Durant calling out his teammates is when 'everything started to change'
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been a superstar in the NBA seemingly since he entered the league in 2007 as the first overall draft pick out of Texas. With that status has come with stellar play and sometimes, him doing things that most players wouldn’t dream about doing. One of those things is calling out teammates.
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury
Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Lack Of A Bench Is Concerning
The New York Knicks are in sixth place for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, led by the strong play of their starters. Julius Randle has become the leader of this team, scoring 24.4 points and hauling in 10 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson has taken a big scoring role since...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Kyrie Irving’s ‘unique ability’ that buried Pelicans highlighted by Jacque Vaughn
Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s top guards during an extended hot streak for the Brooklyn Nets, much to head coach Jacque Vaughn’s delight. Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance in particular has jumped off the page during Brooklyn’s resurgence. The seven-time All-Star is leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.9 points per game.
Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer
The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
NHL best bets today (Kraken will handle Canadiens in Montreal)
We took a small step forward on Sunday, going 2-1 for a small profit with my three best bets. There are only four games on the Monday night schedule, but there are three bets that I absolutely love so the small slate doesn’t concern me too much. Betting on...
TMZ.com
Kyrie Irving Signs Autographs, Takes Pics With Fans Outside Hotel
Kyrie Irving showed appreciation for fans eager to meet him in Chicago this week ... by signing autographs and taking pics with a big crowd of supporters. TMZ Sports is told ... Irving embraced the impromptu meet-and-greet and spent a moment with everyone in the crowd right outside the Nets' team hotel in the Windy City.
