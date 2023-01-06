Read full article on original website
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Yankees’ star outfield prospect should be off-limits after huge developmental leap
Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most prized prospects in recent memory for the New York Yankees. I still remember when he was just 16 years old when we signed him in the international signing pool, and now he’s 19 and continuing to advance through the minor leagues. Though the expectations for him are very lofty, with comps to the Mick and Mike Trout already having been thrown out there, the future is still insanely bright for The Martian.
The Importance Of Josh Donaldson To The Yankees
When the New York Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson last offseason, many fans expected to get the former MVP level of play. However, they got far from that. Donaldson struggled throughout his first year in the Bronx, hitting just .222 with 15 home runs. While he played solid defense, this...
The Yankees made one significant outfield upgrade that will pay off in 2023
The New York Yankees haven’t made any significant upgrades aside from inking Carlos Rodon to round out the starting rotation. Retaining Aaron Judge isn’t viewed as an improvement but rather an essential retention, so general manager Brian Cashman still has his work cut out for him this off-season.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
The Yankees have an explosive arm ready to take off in 2023
Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
2 Most Important Players For Yankees In 2023
With the offseason winding down, the New York Yankees are heading into 2023 with World Series aspirations. However, it will be important for certain players to step up to make this a reality. Here are the two most important players for the Yankees in 2023, and why their success will...
Why the Yankees should keep Gleyber Torres for the 2023 season
There have been a number of reports indicating that the Yankees could trade Gleyber Torres this off-season, but as the months have passed, the probability has decreased. Torres is a valuable player, especially if the Yankees aren’t confident that DJ LeMahieu can remain healthy during the 2023 season. DJ...
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Steve Cohen confident Mets will make Carlos Correa decision soon
Steve Cohen seemingly sees an end in sight. The Mets’ negotiations with Carlos Correa have now dragged on for over two weeks since they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million middle-of-the-night deal. After the star infielder’s deal with the Giants broke down over physical concerns, the Mets quickly swooped in and reached an agreement. The Mets’ own physical brought similar concerns over Correa’s surgically-repaired right ankle, however, and the two sides have since been engaged in negotiations over how to proceed. “While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or...
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. resuming baseball activities
Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to be ready to participate in spring training, can rejoin the Padres on April 20
Mets, Yankees take different paths as Carlos Correa saga drags on
Carlos Correa is the tether who connects my two biggest stories in New York baseball as 2023 begins: 1. Just how far will Steve Cohen go financially and temperamentally in trying to win a title in 2023? 2. Just how good are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? Cohen did not feel a $360 million payroll differentiated the 2023 Mets from the 2022 version, since he was just retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, and replacing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassit and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. So, he came to agreement on a 12-year, $315 pact with Correa —...
