Read full article on original website
Related
Several CNY girls basketball players have huge nights; One even had a 31-point triple-double
Several girls basketball players had huge nights in Section III action Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 9
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 9. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 8
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 8. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there.
Saint James, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saint James. The Sachem High School North basketball team will have a game with Smithtown High School East on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Sachem High School North basketball team will have a game with Smithtown High School East on January 09, 2023, 14:45:00.
SCAC, OHSL boys and girls bowling averages through Jan. 8
Here are the SCAC and OHSL boys and girls bowling high averages through Jan. 8 as supplied by league representatives. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fayetteville-Manlius tops Cicero-North Syracuse in boys basketball (67 photos)
The Fayetteville-Manlius varsity boys basketball team topped Cicero-North Syracuse by a score of 67-59 on Friday in Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division action.
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
ACL tear returnee Jareah Branch is streaking Hillcrest girls basketball's engine
Season two is typically when athletes make their biggest strides after an ACL tear. The game is getting easier for Hillcrest girls basketball sophomore Jareah Branch. Branch, a 6-foot wing, tore her left ACL entering her freshman season and returned during final month of the campaign. She's been more effective...
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5.
High school roundup: Whitesboro captures Mt. Markham girls volleyball tournament title
Whitesboro head girls volleyball coach Kelly Lenard said her team has struggled in regular-season tournaments this season. Saturday’s Mount Markham tournament, however, was different for the Warriors.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0