WBTV
North Carolina State Highway Patrol to hold recruitment event in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking to add more troopers to its ranks, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will hold a recruitment session in Salisbury on Tuesday. The event will be held at the Forum of Salisbury gym on Tuesday from noon until 6:00 p.m. The Forum is located at 2318 S. Main Street in Salisbury.
WBTV
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Wednesday in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fire ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is happening this Wednesday in Salisbury, hosted by the Salisbury Police Department. Local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same. The event is happening from noon until 4:30 p.m.
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
WBTV
Crash involving school bus blocks part of The Plaza in northeast Charlotte
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The ramp from I-85 South to Interstate 77 South is shut down due to this crash as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at...
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment
CW: This article mentions suicide. The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus. Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte. The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to...
WBTV
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Danville Police/VSP release report as part of Youngkin operation to cut crime
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police have announced they have teamed up to address the challenge of reducing violent crime. The partnership is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. “The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working […]
Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
WBTV
Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
WBTV
One day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the day before her birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson made another push for justice. Robinson is the Charlotte woman who was killed on vacation more than two months ago in Cabo, Mexico. In the most recent major update in the case, Mexican authorities...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 91-year-old Mary Jane Madigan was last seen in Shelby wearing a blue T-shirt and dark pants. Police say they believe she suffers...
WBTV
Gaston County woman wins $100,000 on new scratch-off game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Joyce Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road. Her prize, after required state and federal tax withholdings, came out to be $71,251.
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
WBTV
Three students taken to hospital after school bus crash in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte. That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It involved a school bus and a truck. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, three students were taken...
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
