ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Wednesday in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fire ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is happening this Wednesday in Salisbury, hosted by the Salisbury Police Department. Local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same. The event is happening from noon until 4:30 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
Niner Times

UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment

CW: This article mentions suicide. The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus. Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte. The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police/VSP release report as part of Youngkin operation to cut crime

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police have announced they have teamed up to address the challenge of reducing violent crime. The partnership is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. “The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Gaston County woman wins $100,000 on new scratch-off game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Joyce Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road. Her prize, after required state and federal tax withholdings, came out to be $71,251.
GASTONIA, NC
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy