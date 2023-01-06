ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

World Juniors Open Water Gold Medalist Bettina Fabian to Swim at NC State

Hungarian distance swimmer Bettina Fabian, who sister Fanni swims at Cal, has announced her verbal commitment to NC State.
RALEIGH, NC
swimswam.com

See 20 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
swimswam.com

Dual-Sport Athlete Havana Layton Commits to Vermont for Swimming and Pole Vaulting

Futures qualifier Havana Layton from T2 Aquatics will be a member of both the swimming & diving and track & field teams at UVM.
BURLINGTON, VT
swimswam.com

4x World Champ Lani Pallister Almost Gave Up on AUS Swimming and Came to the NCAA

The Australian lends her perspective on this feat and her path to the top over the last year when she nearly gave up on training in Australia altogether Current photo via World Aquatics. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
swimswam.com

After Time Drops, Alex Ochsenbein Switches Commitment from Kentucky to Mizzou

Alex Ochsenbein of Kentucky Aquatics has changed his commitment and will now swim at Mizzou for the 2023-24 season.
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

Distance Freestyler Kate Hurst (2024) Announces Verbal Commitment to Northwestern

"Best of the Rest" freestyler Kate Hurst has pledged her commitment to Northwestern for 2024-25.
EVANSTON, IL
swimswam.com

Georgia Tech Scores Verbal from 2024 “BOTR” Butterflyer Samantha Chan

Samantha Chan, a 54.0/1:59 butterfly from Huntsville Swim Association, has verbally committed to Georgia Tech for 2024-25.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of The post Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery appeared first on KESQ.
BUFFALO, NY
swimswam.com

Jordan Crooks Rocks 19.9 50 Fly Split, 41.6 100 Free Split At Tennessee-Mizzou Dual

SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “Mizzou vs. Tennessee” on MeetMobile. On Saturday, Tennessee opened its 2023 in Columbia with a SEC dual meet against Missouri. Since they split their squad between this meet and a tri-meet against Virginia Tech and Queens, only a portion of the Vols’ squad was present here versus Mizzou. Tennessee swept Missouri, with the women winning 181-116 and the men winning 175-125.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sportico

WWE Breaks WrestleMania Gate Record, Stock Pops Again

WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39 broke the all-time gate receipt record for the promotion’s signature annual event, which is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early April. It has already sold more than $18 million worth of tickets, according to two people familiar with the financials. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE has not yet announced any of the matches for WrestleMania 39. The record comes on the heels of last week’s blockbuster announcement that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE’s board of directors to help “maximize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

Watch: Arizona State’s Cody Bybee Clocks 15.80 50 Underwater Wearing Fins

Wearing fins, Arizona State fifth-year senior Cody Bybee blazed a 15.80 in the 50-yard underwater in a video posted by associate head coach Herbie Behm. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Wearing fins, Arizona State fifth-year senior Cody Bybee blazed a 15.80 in a 50-yard underwater posted on Twitter...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Charting Sub-20 Boys’ 50 Freestyles at Winter Juniors

From Austin to Greensboro, the 2022 Winter Junior Championships provided blazing swims every night. In the boys’ 50 freestyle, it seemed like every time we turned around, another sub-20 second 50 free had been swum. Male swimmers made a statement in the 50 freestyle in the closing months of...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Wisconsin Picks Up BOTR Breaststroker Catherine Hughes (2024)

Breaststroker Catherine Hughes has announced her verbal commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers, beginning in the fall of 2024.
MADISON, WI
swimswam.com

Sarasota’s Aidan Siers Announces Commitment to Auburn’s of Class 2028

Aidan Siers has announced his verbal commitment to join Auburn's class of 2028, adding depth for a team that's been on a recent upswing under Ryan Wochomurka.
AUBURN, AL

