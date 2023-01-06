Read full article on original website
World Juniors Open Water Gold Medalist Bettina Fabian to Swim at NC State
Hungarian distance swimmer Bettina Fabian, who sister Fanni swims at Cal, has announced her verbal commitment to NC State.
See 20 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Dual-Sport Athlete Havana Layton Commits to Vermont for Swimming and Pole Vaulting
Futures qualifier Havana Layton from T2 Aquatics will be a member of both the swimming & diving and track & field teams at UVM.
4x World Champ Lani Pallister Almost Gave Up on AUS Swimming and Came to the NCAA
The Australian lends her perspective on this feat and her path to the top over the last year when she nearly gave up on training in Australia altogether
Cal Commit Keaton Jones Competing at Ice Swimming World Championships in France
Jones is slated to swim five events — the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly — in sub-40 degree water. Cal commit Keaton Jones will find out this week if he really has ice in his veins.
After Time Drops, Alex Ochsenbein Switches Commitment from Kentucky to Mizzou
Alex Ochsenbein of Kentucky Aquatics has changed his commitment and will now swim at Mizzou for the 2023-24 season.
Distance Freestyler Kate Hurst (2024) Announces Verbal Commitment to Northwestern
"Best of the Rest" freestyler Kate Hurst has pledged her commitment to Northwestern for 2024-25.
Georgia Tech Scores Verbal from 2024 “BOTR” Butterflyer Samantha Chan
Samantha Chan, a 54.0/1:59 butterfly from Huntsville Swim Association, has verbally committed to Georgia Tech for 2024-25.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of The post Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery appeared first on KESQ.
Where the Pacers are at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season
The Indiana Pacers are 23-18 at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, matching the win total that preseason odds had for them over the entire season. They have won six of their past seven games, and eight of their past 10. Check out 13 numbers that (mostly) show how they've exceeded...
Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital, Headed Back to Buffalo
Damar Hamlin, who suffered a catastrophic injury on Monday Night Football a week ago, has been officially discharged from the Cincinnati hospital. According to a report, he's headed back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.
Jordan Crooks Rocks 19.9 50 Fly Split, 41.6 100 Free Split At Tennessee-Mizzou Dual
SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “Mizzou vs. Tennessee” on MeetMobile. On Saturday, Tennessee opened its 2023 in Columbia with a SEC dual meet against Missouri. Since they split their squad between this meet and a tri-meet against Virginia Tech and Queens, only a portion of the Vols’ squad was present here versus Mizzou. Tennessee swept Missouri, with the women winning 181-116 and the men winning 175-125.
WWE Breaks WrestleMania Gate Record, Stock Pops Again
WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39 broke the all-time gate receipt record for the promotion’s signature annual event, which is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early April. It has already sold more than $18 million worth of tickets, according to two people familiar with the financials. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE has not yet announced any of the matches for WrestleMania 39. The record comes on the heels of last week’s blockbuster announcement that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE’s board of directors to help “maximize...
Watch: Arizona State’s Cody Bybee Clocks 15.80 50 Underwater Wearing Fins
Wearing fins, Arizona State fifth-year senior Cody Bybee blazed a 15.80 in a 50-yard underwater posted on Twitter...
Thyn Van Lier Switches from Basketball to Swimming; 1 Year Later He Commits to FAU
After taking up swimming again a year and a half ago, Thyn Van Lier commits to FAU with a 100 breast time that would score top-8 at CCSA Championships.
Charting Sub-20 Boys’ 50 Freestyles at Winter Juniors
From Austin to Greensboro, the 2022 Winter Junior Championships provided blazing swims every night. In the boys’ 50 freestyle, it seemed like every time we turned around, another sub-20 second 50 free had been swum. Male swimmers made a statement in the 50 freestyle in the closing months of...
Wisconsin Picks Up BOTR Breaststroker Catherine Hughes (2024)
Breaststroker Catherine Hughes has announced her verbal commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers, beginning in the fall of 2024.
Sarasota’s Aidan Siers Announces Commitment to Auburn’s of Class 2028
Aidan Siers has announced his verbal commitment to join Auburn's class of 2028, adding depth for a team that's been on a recent upswing under Ryan Wochomurka.
