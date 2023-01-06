WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39 broke the all-time gate receipt record for the promotion’s signature annual event, which is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early April. It has already sold more than $18 million worth of tickets, according to two people familiar with the financials. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE has not yet announced any of the matches for WrestleMania 39. The record comes on the heels of last week’s blockbuster announcement that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE’s board of directors to help “maximize...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO