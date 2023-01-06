Read full article on original website
Coco Gauff wins ASB Classic in strong start to 2023
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — (AP) — Top-seeded American Coco Gauff has capped a commanding start to the new season Sunday by beating Spanish qualifer Viktoria Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the ASB Classic. Gauff claimed her third WTA Tour title but her first in years on...
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event.
swimswam.com
Dual-Sport Athlete Havana Layton Commits to Vermont for Swimming and Pole Vaulting
Futures qualifier Havana Layton from T2 Aquatics will be a member of both the swimming & diving and track & field teams at UVM. Current photo via Havana Layton. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Swimming’s Most Dominant World Records: Men’s Short Course Meters
Caeleb Dressel owns three world records in short course meters, including being nearly a second faster than anyone else in history in the 100 IM. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Benjamin Freedman. After we dove into the most dominant female world records in short course meters a...
swimswam.com
Cal Commit Keaton Jones Competing at Ice Swimming World Championships in France
Jones is slated to swim five events — the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly — in sub-40 degree water. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Cal commit Keaton Jones will find out this week if he really has ice in his veins. The...
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
‘I’m super excited’ says Taylor Fritz as Team USA reach United Cup final
The US will take on Italy in the final of the inaugural team event
Latvia sweeps in luge; American Emily Sweeney wins 4th medal
Latvia swept a pair of luge World Cup races on home ice, and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. won her team-high fourth medal of the season by helping the Americans finish third in a team relay.
swimswam.com
4x World Champ Lani Pallister Almost Gave Up on AUS Swimming and Came to the NCAA
The Australian lends her perspective on this feat and her path to the top over the last year when she nearly gave up on training in Australia altogether Current photo via World Aquatics. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
swimswam.com
Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj National Swimming Competition 2023
Ye competition Amrit Mahotsav jo ki Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj ke birthday ke occasion par manaya jaa rha hai aur sagar patil swimming pool mei chal raha hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Srimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj National Swimming Competition organized kiya gaya tha Swimming Hun Foundation ke dwara dominate...
swimswam.com
Futures Finalist Abby Hood Sends Verbal To Texas A&M (2024)
Texas native and Futures finalist Abby Hood has announced that she will remain in-state with the Texas A&M Aggies for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Abby Hood. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
wtatennis.com
U.S. clinches United Cup title with win vs. Italy
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz clinched the United Cup title for the U.S. on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6(6). Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy. The...
Swiss ace Marco Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom
ADELBODEN, Switzerland — (AP) — Marco Odermatt carried his remarkable streak in giant slalom to another World Cup win Saturday in his home nation’s classic race staged in unseasonably warm weather. Odermatt, the Olympic champion, protected his first-run lead in fading light and even extended it with...
swimswam.com
Rebecca Meder Collects 4 Golds At South African Grand Prix #1
LCM (50m) Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 Grand Prix Invitation Swimming Meet-MP 2022 Short Course World Championships finalist Rebecca Meder stole the show at the 2023 South African Grand Prix #1 which just concluded from Nelspruit. The 20-year-old took on a hefty 5-event schedule over the two-day affair, resulting...
KTVZ
Lack of snow forces postponement of the 2023 FIS Para World Snowboard Championships
The 2023 FIS Para World Snowboard Championships have been postponed because of a lack of snow. In a statement, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said that the competition, which was due to take place this month in La Molina in the Spanish Pyrenees, will now be held from March 9 to 18 at the same place.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Hobart International Prize Money with $259,303 in total
The 2023 Hobart International will feature a solid field of players including former grand slam champion Sloane Stephens and a pretty decent prize pool. The event will run in the week before the Australian Open serving as a final tuneup for most players before the big event. The top seed will be Marie Bouzkova who has had a breakout year in 2022 and she hopes to carry that momentum into this year. Other players attending this event include former top 10 player Elise Mertens and giant-killer Alize Cornet. Sloane Stephens is also among those battling it out for the champion's purse which is worth $ 34,228.
BBC
Bobsleigh World Cup: Great Britain win two-man bronze in Winterberg
Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team of Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence secured a third World Cup medal of the season with bronze in Winterberg. They were just 0.27 seconds down on Germany's Olympic silver medallist Johannes Lochner, with Switzerland's Michael Vogt second. Pilot Hall and Lawrence won silver medals in...
swimswam.com
Rikako Ikee Captures 100 Free Victory At Tokyo New Year’s Meet
SCM (25m) The 2023 Tokyo Metro New Year’s Meet wrapped up from the Tatsumi International Swimming Center tonight with 22-year-old Rikako Ikee back in the water. The leukemia survivor and two-time Olympian took on the women’s 100m freestyle where she dominated the field by nearly 2 seconds. Stopping the clock in a time of 53.59, Ikee opened in 25.86 and closed in 27.73 to double up on her 50m fly victory from night one.
swimswam.com
After Time Drops, Alex Ochsenbein Switches Commitment from Kentucky to Mizzou
Alex Ochsenbein of Kentucky Aquatics has changed his commitment and will now swim at Mizzou for the 2023-24 season. Current photo via James Ochsenbein. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Rikako Ikee Wins 50 Fly By More Than One Second At Tokyo New Year’s Meet
SCM (25m) The annual Tokyo Metro New Year’s Meet got underway tonight from Tokyo, with 22-year-old leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee highlighting the day one performances. Ikee took on the women’s 50m free and 50m butterfly double this evening, wrangling up one silver and one gold for her efforts.
