The 2023 Hobart International will feature a solid field of players including former grand slam champion Sloane Stephens and a pretty decent prize pool. The event will run in the week before the Australian Open serving as a final tuneup for most players before the big event. The top seed will be Marie Bouzkova who has had a breakout year in 2022 and she hopes to carry that momentum into this year. Other players attending this event include former top 10 player Elise Mertens and giant-killer Alize Cornet. Sloane Stephens is also among those battling it out for the champion's purse which is worth $ 34,228.

1 DAY AGO