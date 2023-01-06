Read full article on original website
Lions Are Mad at Rodgers For Saying Something
The war of words (or something like that) is on before the huge Packers-Lions showdown on Sunday night.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Packers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
It all comes down to this! With a playoff spot on the line between two bitter NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will give it everything they’ve got on Sunday Night Football. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Lions-Packers prediction and pick will be made.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
Aaron Rodgers promises to do this to former teammate Jamaal Williams in Week 18
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Detroit Lions. The game was flexed to Sunday night by the NFL due to the intrigue surrounding the game. A win for Green Bay and they’re in the playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
How do you think the Green Bay Packers played against the Detroit Lions? Vote in our ratings.
Here's your chance to tell us how you think the Green Bay Packers played in the 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. Give us your ratings below — then scroll up to the top of the story and click on the link to see how your ratings compare with what others think. ...
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 18 vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC by beating the Detroit Lions (8-8) in the season finale on Sunday night from Lambeau Field. The Lions, who were once 1-6, beat the Packers in Week 9 at Ford Field. Matt LaFleur’s team has won four-straight games to go from 4-8 to 8-8.
Dan Campbell speaks out amid Lions’ major change following Ford Field turf controversy
The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
Packers vs. Lions: Three Reasons to Worry in Week 18
The Green Bay Packers must beat the Detroit Lions to punch their ticket into the NFL playoffs. Here are three reasons why the Packers will lose.
11 key takeaways from the Packers' infuriating finale against the Detroit Lions
The Packers' disappointment-filled 2022-23 season saved its biggest one for last, as Green Bay choked in front of their home crowd and lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions, blowing their chance at the postseason and ending their campaign early. I feel like an idiot for letting this team trick me...
