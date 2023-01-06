ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Stressed Out by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Narrative? Prince William’s Wife Allegedly Pleaded With King Charles to Put an End to Sussexes’ Relentless Complaints

Kate Middleton has not responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelations about her in their documentary Harry & Meghan. According to sources, it's unlikely for the Princess of Wales to share her thoughts about the Netflix show because she's not allowed to do so. Table of contents. Kate Middleton...
People

Prince Harry Claims King Charles Thanked Princess Diana for Giving Him a 'Spare' the Day He Was Born

"Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,' " Prince Harry claims his father told his mother, according to an excerpt of his memoir published by The Guardian Prince Harry says that King Charles III declared him a "spare" on the day he was born. The Duke of Sussex, 38, makes the claim in Spare, his memoir out Jan. 10, The Guardian reported Wednesday. According to the outlet, the story is shared towards the start of the 416-page text. "Early on, Harry recounts...
People

People

379K+
Followers
64K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy