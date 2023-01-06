Federal judge rules that Texas law requires parental permission for birth control

Following a recent court ruling, birth control pills will no longer be provided to teens without parental consent at clinics that receive federal funding through Title X. (Photo by Todd Wiseman | The Texas Tribune).

Kacsmaryk, a religious liberty lawyer before he was appointed to the bench in 2019, ruled that Texas parents have a right under state law to be notified that their children are receiving contraception. His ruling “holds unlawful” and “sets aside” the confidentiality clause.

