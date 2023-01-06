Ultimate RV Show opens at the Colorado Convention Center

DENVER - Is this the year you finally make a move on your dreams and buy that giant, fancy RV? Maybe we can go halfsies?

For the 25th year, the Ultimate RV Show has opened its door in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. The show welcomes visitors on Friday and Saturday.

The Ultimate RV Show runs at the Colorado Convention Center today and tomorrow

There will be two firsts this year for the event: They are now selling pre-owned RVs and admission will be free.

From fifth wheels with full-scale living rooms to Happier Campers that hitch onto your Honda Civic, there is a wide array of adventurous options.

In the above story, you can take a tour with me on a little sneak preview that we received on Thursday.