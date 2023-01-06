ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes: Henry Winkler would be 1st funny fellow to win for lead and supporting roles

By Matthew Stewart
 3 days ago
Nearly five decades after achieving two consecutive Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe victories for “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler could now become the first man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both lead and supporting performances on comedy programs. The septuagenarian “ Barry ” cast member did not succeed on his first two Golden Globe bids for the HBO show, but his luck may change now that he is competing in a brand new category.

Ahead of the 80th Golden Globes , the HFPA established the Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor categories as replacements for a catch-all one that had existed since 1971. Whereas Winkler was beaten in 2019 and 2020 by limited series actors Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) and Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”), he now does not have to concern himself with losing to performers from non-continuing programs. His potential victory would make him the 12th man to ever win a TV Golden Globe for a featured comedic role, as well as the first such champ in 12 years, after Chris Colfer (“Glee”).

Winkler is already one of only five men to ever receive both lead and supporting comedic TV acting nominations from the HFPA. This precedent was set in 1975 by Ed Asner , who earned one lead notice for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” immediately after having amassed three consecutive supporting ones for the same series. He was then followed by Michael Constantine (supporting: “Room 222,” 1971; lead: “Sirota’s Court,” 1977), Tony Danza (“Taxi,” 1980; “Who’s the Boss?,” 1986-1987, 1989), and Neil Patrick Harris (“Doogie Howser, M.D.,” 1992; “How I Met Your Mother,” 2009-2010).

The club Winkler is hoping to join already includes two female members. Shelley Long became the first such dual champ with her second (and first lead) win for “Cheers” in 1985, while Katherine Helmond took the 1989 supporting prize for “Who’s the Boss?” eight years after having prevailed as lead for “Soap.”

Asner also holds the distinction of being the first person to achieve lead and supporting Golden Globe wins for TV acting, but his lead victories came for the drama series “Lou Grant.” The other six men who have since been honored as both TV stars and featured players (but not strictly for comedic work) are Richard Kiley , Beau Bridges , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Don Cheadle , and Hugh Laurie .

Lithgow is now looking to blaze a trail as the first person to ever be honored by the HFPA for featured performances on two different continuing series by achieving a victory for “The Old Man” 13 years after winning for “Dexter.” His and Winkler’s other challengers in the current comedy/drama supporting race are potential general first-time champs Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), John Turturro (“Severance”), and Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

