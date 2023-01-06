ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Immigrant Drivers Fined by New York TLC Police in Sting Operations

By Max Siegelbaum
Documented
Documented
 3 days ago

It was an unusually mild August day in 2021, when immigrant Jamaican-American Stanford Miller, 49, who was dropping off relatives at JFK Airport, was approached by an elderly woman looking for a ride. Miller wasn’t a cab driver, but a construction worker on his way to his job.

“I felt compassion for her and agreed to drive her since I was heading back there anyway,” he said.

The woman was an undercover New York TLC (Taxi & Limousine Commission) officer. Soon after Miller picked up the woman, he was forced to pull over and was accused of agreeing to pick up the undercover officer in exchange for a $40 fare. Miller alleges that he offered to pick up the woman for free. The TLC issued a summons for operating a for-hire vehicle without the required TLC license, which has a maximum penalty of $2,000.

Now, Miller along with three other immigrant drivers of color, are suing the New York TLC for allegedly violating their Constitutional 8th Amendment rights, which prohibit excessive fines. Attorneys representing the drivers allege that the TLC routinely engaged in tactics to manufacture violations of the City’s Street Livery Hail law, which bars non-yellow cabs from making airport pick-ups, including begging and badgering drivers to give them rides and appealing to drivers’ sympathy for members of similar immigrant or ethnic communities. According to the suit, the sting operations overwhelmingly affect thousands of immigrant drivers of color.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court during the first days of the year, seeks to certify a class of all drivers who were targeted in the sting operations and who, since 2020, either paid the full penalty or settled with the TLC for a reduced amount. The majority of the sting operations overwhelmingly target immigrant drivers of color, the suit says.

“The TLC’s undercover operations are unconstitutional and aimed at not only our most vulnerable communities but also the simple kindness of ordinary New Yorkers,” said Christopher K. Leung, one of the attorneys representing the drivers. “It’s shameful, excessive, and must be stopped.”

Also read: TLC Fines Rise 446% as Cab Drivers Struggle to Pay Medallion Debts

The TLC said that they do occasionally conduct undercover sting operations and that drivers are given an opportunity to challenge any summons issued in court. They also stress that their undercover activity is in the interest of public safety.

“We take the safety of passengers and drivers seriously, and our undercover airport enforcement operations are designed to ensure that only New York TLC-licensed drivers and vehicles following established rules may pick up passengers for pay,” said Jason Kersten, TLC Press Secretary. “We will review the complaint.”

Miller, the driver who received the summons after picking up the passenger at JFK, chose to fight the summons on November 22, 2021, at the New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH). The hearing was not recorded nor were there any third-party witnesses present. At the conclusion of the hearing, OATH ruled in favor of the TLC and ordered Miller to pay a $1,500 fine.

Also read: Rideshare, Delivery Workers Demand Protections from App Companies

ALSO READ

TLC Fines Rise 446% as Cab Drivers Struggle to Pay Medallion Debts

BY Amir Khafagy Nov 18, 2022

Rideshare, Delivery Workers Demand Protections from App Companies

BY Rommel H. Ojeda
AND April Xu May 20, 2022

NYC Yellow Taxi Medallion Crisis, Explained

BY Amir Khafagy Nov 23, 2021

“Although I never agreed to accept any money to drive this woman,” he said. “I received a summons claiming I did agree to drive her for money and ordering me to pay the TLC the unfair amount of $1,500.”

According to attorneys with Mobilization for Justice , an organization that represents drivers targeted by the TLC, Miler’s case is far from unique. In Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests made to the TLC, Mobilization for Justice says that they obtained data showing that between 2019 and 2022, the agency issued over 11,000 fines adding up to $8.4 million, to drivers for operating for-hire vehicles without the required New York TLC license. More than 5,000 of the summons were issued at JFK and LaGuardia airports. They also say the vast majority of calls they receive from drivers requiring their assistance have been due to airport sting operations.

The increase in tickets came, according to the lawsuit, after the TLC increased the penalty for violating the Street Livery Hail law to a minimum of $1,500 in 2012 in an effort to deter human trafficking and driving without insurance. The lawsuit alleges that the people targeted by the TLC in these undercover sting operations are primarily people of color, immigrants, some of whom are non-English speaking. It also says that the TLC’s imposition of a $1,500 civil penalty violates the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Documented previously reported that between 2017 to 2020, individual TLC fines rose over 400% during the height of the pandemic. Belinda Luu, Senior Staff Attorney at Mobilization for Justice, argues that the City has continued to exploit a vulnerable population as a way to generate revenue off the backs of drivers.

The post Immigrant Drivers Fined by New York TLC Police in Sting Operations appeared first on Documented .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC accused of allowing unqualified laborers to work on building gas lines: ‘Public safety time bomb’

The city Buildings Department is turning a blind eye to safety by allowing unlicensed or unqualified laborers to perform gas piping work in new or reconstructed developments, an explosive lawsuit filed by the plumbers union claims. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit accuses the DOB of failing to comply with a city law that tightened up licensing requirements for gas piping installation following deadly explosions in East Harlem and the East Village in 2014 and 2015. “DOB’s complete dereliction of its duty to enforce gas and welder qualification requirements has facilitated wholesale non-compliance with these safety rules throughout the City and created a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers

A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers. A new COVID variant is spreading across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Twin Parks Fire Victims Claim That Donations Are Still Owed, a Year Later

A year has passed since Nikki Campbell, 46, lost her apartment and everything she owned in the 9-alarm Twin Parks fire that left 17 of her neighbors dead. Since that fatal day, the single mother of six teenagers has struggled to put the pieces of her life back together. “We are just trying to rebuild […] The post Twin Parks Fire Victims Claim That Donations Are Still Owed, a Year Later appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Disgraced ex-pol, former NYC Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is now selling insurance

Disgraced former lawmaker and city Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, who resigned in November in the wake of a gambling probe by the Manhattan district attorney, is now pushing different kinds of policies — insurance ones. “I couldn’t be happier,” Ulrich gushed in a Dec. 21 email to friends, shared with The Post, about joining Ocean Blue Insurance Agency in the Rockaways as a licensed broker. “Whether it’s property, commercial, auto or liability protection I’ve got you covered,” he added. The former career politician, who received his insurance license last month, told The Post that the new line of work was a good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy