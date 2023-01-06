ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

One of Clemson’s defensive linemen is hitting the NCAA transfer portal.

Reserve defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

As a redshirt junior in 2022, Reuben was credited with two tackles and a blocked field goal in 56 defensive snaps over eight games.

The Kansas City, Mo., native recorded 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

A former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Reuben was ranked as the sixth-best overall player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports coming out of Park Hill South High School and ranked as 28th-best defensive end in the nation by that site.

