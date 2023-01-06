After extended drought, takeaway total on the rise for Bucs defense

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) celebrates his interception of Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold during Tampa Bay's 30-24 triumph on Sunday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — When the subject of takeaways arises, they collectively fumble for an answer.

Suddenly, with neither rhyme, reason nor reliable metric, the Bucs defense is gathering turnovers in bunches. A unit that managed only 12 takeaways in the first 13 games has seven in the last three. They’ve arrived via tipped throws and tenacious pass rushing, botched snaps and brainless pitch plays.

But exactly no one can explain this profusion in the wake of such a prolonged drought.

“I wish I could give you the answer to that, I would have tried to make it happen earlier,” coach Todd Bowles said.

“It’s funny how that works, isn’t it?” veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks added. “Sometimes you get that Sunday hop, and sometimes the other team does.”

Be it by quirk, randomness or the law of averages, the Bucs suddenly are swimming in opportunism after an historic takeaway drought. Earlier this year, the defense established a franchise record by going five consecutive games without forcing a single turnover.

Now, it’s trying to become the first Bucs team to record at least three takeaways in three consecutive games since the Super Bowl title squad of 2002.

“We haven’t changed anything in practice, haven’t done anything (new), it’s just the way it happens,” defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Kacy Rodgers said. “This is my 20th year in this league, and you see it every time. Sometimes you don’t have sacks, the next thing you know, you’ve got 12 in two games. ... It always happens like that.”

The recent surge began on the opening possession of the Dec. 18 home game against the Bengals, when cornerback Carlton Davis snagged a Joe Burrow pass that had been deflected by safety Keanu Neal. The Bucs followed with an interception in each of the next two games, by Neal and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson has forced a fumble with a strip-sack in each of the last two contests. Defensive lineman William Gholston recovered a botched pitch from Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley to tailback Keontay Ingram during a Christmas-night overtime triumph in Arizona, and Devin White pounced on a bad snap in last week’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.

“I think the biggest thing is just being around the ball,” nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches said. “You’ve got to create those opportunities, and guys are flying around, guys are playing with their heads on fire, and those opportunities are coming.”

When the opportunities are seized, they spawn a sensation both intangible and indescribable: a larcenous vibe that Davis insists is real. Just as pitchers and golfers and jump-shooters find that figurative zone, so can nose tackles and nickel backs.

“Oh, for sure,” Davis said. “It’s like, ‘Man, I’m about to get another (takeaway).’ You’ll probably have a dream about it just because it’s in the air, for real.”

The Bucs can only hope the vibe lingers in the air. They’ve won three of the four games in which their defense has recorded at least two takeaways.

“They come in bunches,” Bowles said. “We work at it, we swipe at the ball, we try and get picks and everything else. We’ve had three the last two games and it resulted in wins, so we’re just going to try to keep it up. No rhyme or reason.”

