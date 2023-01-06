ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring

A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County

Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
;William “Bill” Sheridan

William J. “Bill” Sheridan age 93 of Dixon died Friday January 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 10, 1929 in May Township Lee County Illinois the son of James and VeNira (Oester) Sheridan. Bill worked for Rein Schultz and Dahl for 35 years and was a member of IUOE Local 150 for over 55 years. He was a veteran of the Army. Bill was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, the Sterling Moose Club, American Legion and the VFW. He also enjoyed attending the Thursday coffee clutch in Walton.
Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle to both recruit and retain officers for law enforcement agencies across the nation, amid a shortage of staff and a lack of applicants. The Freeport Police Department is no exception to that, and it’s staff is finding ways to level out a competitive playing field when it comes to hiring people driven to serve and protect.
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County

MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
KDB apparently also closes Sankoty Lakes

SPRING BAY, Ill. – The Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts aren’t the only entities closing as owner KDB Group says it’s taking a look at all its operations. 25 News obtained an e-mail from a customer of Sankoty Lakes...
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Teresa Dunphy

Teresa A. Dunphy age 81 of Dixon died Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 at KSB Hospital in Dixon. She was born in Dixon Nov. 3, 1941 the daughter of Peter LaVere and Mary Esther (Thompson) Keeney. Teresa graduated from Sauk Valley Community College and worked as a Registered Nurse and worked as a traveling nurse and then at KSB Hospital for 18 years prior to her retirement in 2003. She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.
