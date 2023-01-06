Read full article on original website
Military increases parental leave for service members
A major change at the Department of Defense (DOD) could help keep more service members in the military. DOD just announced it is increasing parental leave to twelve weeks starting this week. That goes for service members who give birth and the service member parents who support them, along with...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Kevin McCarthy gives new subcommittee sweeping powers and access to classified data
Kevin McCarthy is going to allow the panel access to any information shared with the House Intelligence Committee, which receives the highest-level of classified intelligence of any in Congress.
A quarter of US service members have been food insecure, new report finds
Just over a quarter of US service members have experienced food insecurity in recent years, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation.
U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
Jan 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns.
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
The Biden administration recently expanded a pandemic-era program that quickly expels migrants who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.
Feds propose rule that would ban noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers. These types of arrangements, long criticized by progressives and some free-market proponents, typically keep a workers from joining a competitor for some period of time after they leave the company. President...
Abortion, China, big government: Republicans gear up to flex U.S. House muscles
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hours after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally clinched the U.S. House speaker role, his party was already rolling out its initial legislative steps: the creation of committees to investigate China and the "weaponization of the federal government," and a bill that could potentially limit abortion care nationwide.
Community organization El Comite assists with citizenship application processing
They immigrated from Mexico to the United States with their young son. Later, they had two daughters, and now Señor and Señora Aguilar and their 3 adult children live in Longmont. A local nonprofit, El Comité de Longmont, has been serving the family since 2020. First, a...
How the Paycheck Protection Program went from good intentions to a huge free-for-all
An NPR analysis of data released by the Small Business Administration shows the vast majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans have been forgiven, even though the program was rampant with fraud.
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
Money problems hit right-leaning foreign policy magazine
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — The National Interest, a prominent journal run by a right-leaning foreign policy think tank, is shutting down its print edition after running into severe financial problems, according to four current and former magazine staffers familiar with the matter. The bimonthly magazine housed in the...
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work
Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
Will a protectionist and divided Washington sink stock markets in 2023?
Will 2023 be another sad year for stock markets and will the global economy indeed be dealt severe blows?
