Howard E. Johnson, a resident of Larwill, passed away in Fort Wayne’s Parkview Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was 71 years old. Born in Auburn, on July 26, 1951, Howard was the son of Ross and Marjorie (Robbins) Johnson. He attended school in Auburn and Garrett and was married to Michele Roberts on Nov. 4, 1972. The pair shared more than fifty years together before Howard’s Thursday morning passing.

LARWILL, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO