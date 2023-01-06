Read full article on original website
Beacon Credit Union Returns Over $1.3M To Member-Owners
WABASH — In appreciation for member-owners’ dedication and the credit union’s strong operating. performance in 2022, the Beacon Credit Union board of directors returned over $1.34 million in loan interest. to qualifying member-owners. The money returned to borrowers was in the form of a loan interest rebate.
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer District Celebrates A Successful Year
Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District has made monumental progress this year on the new septic elimination project, which has been merely a topic of discussion since the 1990’s. The need for a conservancy system has been discussed for decades, but the project received a push from individuals living...
Syracuse Public Library — Community Invited To Art Open House
SYRACUSE — The “All Together Now” Teen Art Contest will hold its art open house from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St. Teen artists, their families or guardians, their friends and the rest of the community are welcome to attend this event, which will showcase the young talent within the North Webster and Syracuse communities.
Star Of Bethlehem
SYRACUSE — This perennial bulb, associated with the birth of Jesus, blooms here in Northern Indiana in April. Being fascinated by paintings of Vincent Van Gogh prompted me to search some history about the star. Also, why is Jesus’ birthday celebrated when astrologists find the bright star in December?
William ‘Bill’ Conran Jr.
William “Bill” Conran, 78, Kewanna, formerly of Monterey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at home in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 19, 1944. In 1992, he married the love of his life Suzanne Walther, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his sisters, Bev (Kenny) Whiteman, Kewanna, Janice...
Edward Becker — PENDING
Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
Pamela M. Rundberg
Pamela Marie (McCall) Rundberg, 53, Warsaw, formerly of Marshall County, died at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born July 22, 1969. Pam is survived by her children, Joseph Lynn McCall, Mishawaka, Bradley (Caitlin) Haney Burton, Kentucky, Summer (Nathan) Rundberg, Elkhart, Amber Rundberg (Justin) South Carolina, Victor Rundberg (Jemina) Warsaw and Rachel (Jon) Boggs, Warsaw; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Ryan, Argos; brothers, Rick McCall, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson; and life partner, Mike Norris.
Howard Johnson — UPDATED
Howard E. Johnson, a resident of Larwill, passed away in Fort Wayne’s Parkview Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was 71 years old. Born in Auburn, on July 26, 1951, Howard was the son of Ross and Marjorie (Robbins) Johnson. He attended school in Auburn and Garrett and was married to Michele Roberts on Nov. 4, 1972. The pair shared more than fifty years together before Howard’s Thursday morning passing.
Thomas Alan Bradford
Thomas Alan “Tommy” Bradford, 38, Wabash, died at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Grant County. He was born Oct. 6, 1984. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas J. (Rhonda) Bradford, Roann; mother and stepfather, Mary (Jason) Jacques, Wabash; two daughters, Makenzie Bradford and Josie Bradford, both of Wabash; and his grandparents, Freda Bradford, Roann, LeRoy and Ruth Newman and Esther White, all of Wabash.
Thallemer Won’t Seek Reelection
WARSAW — Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer announced Monday, Jan. 9, he won’t seek a fourth term. Look for a full story later on InkFreeNews.com.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, North CR 800W, south of CR 900N, Nappanee. Driver: J-B Garrett, 64, Silverbrook Avenue, Niles, Mich. Garrett’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, East CR...
Janice F. Blosser — PENDING
Janice F. Blosser, 74, Warsaw, died at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951 to Herbert William Wagner. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Jim)...
Gladys Viola Hite
Gladys Viola Hite, 96, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Gladys was born March 26, 1926. She married Arnold H. “Hank” Hite on March 3, 1946, and he preceded her in death. Gladys is survived by her sons, Terry Hite, Plymouth, Larry Hite,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On US 30
PIERCETON — One woman was injured in an accident on US 30, in front of Roselles Restaurant. At 6:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Lutheran EMS was called to 7649 US 30, Pierceton, for a single vehicle accident. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
Larry Meryl Shivers — PENDING
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Frye
Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born in Huntington, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1965, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was...
