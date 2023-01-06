ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 19

847Micky
3d ago

The best indicator of future behavior is past behavior, he may think he has a good relationship with the 3 kids but seriously is that the truth? And this goes for men and women…..,

Reply
8
Diane Albrecht
3d ago

I'm thinking the financial aspect..paying child support for 3 kids. That alone would have me heading for the hills...

Reply
9
Anywhooo
23h ago

If he has 3 children by 3 different women...when does he have the little time between working and dealing with 3 relationships to spend with you and are you willing to settle...that's the question you need the ask yourself.

Reply
2
Related
Ceebla Cuud

A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying

A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Tyla

Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back

A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1090M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy