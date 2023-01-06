Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted
Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
mymotherlode.com
Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road
Jamestown, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a logging truck that rolled over in the 19000 block of Rawhide Road. It is not immediately known if there are any injuries associated with the crash. It happened at around 7:15am. The CHP reports that the truck also struck an ATT pole.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Atmospheric River Brings Wind, Rain, Floods And Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley until 2 PM this afternoon. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 4 PM this afternoon. South to...
Fox40
Storm Updates: Winter storm brings downpours, evacuation warnings to Sacramento region
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river is bringing more rain and winds to California, the latest in an ongoing series of storms that have battered the state since Dec. 27, 2022. The National Weather Service issued river flood warnings for parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties near the Consumnes River, and the area around Wilton is under an evacuation order in anticipation of flooding from the river.
ktbb.com
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
westsideconnect.com
Storm makes a presence in Westside
The downpour and gusty winds that rolled through the Westside this last weekend caused Orestimba Creek to overflow onto several roads in Newman and fallen trees and branches around Gustine. With another front expected to hit Wednesday, residents are being advised to make some preparations to weather the storm. The...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
mymotherlode.com
Warming Centers Opening In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA — As nasty weather is forecast through the weekend, Calaveras County is opening warming centers today through Tuesday. Those needing a reprieve from the chilly, wet weather can head to one of three centers at county libraries in the county today, and one will remain accessible into next week. The Arnold and Murphys branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today only. The San Andreas Library, located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road, is open today until Tuesday (1/10) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
KCRA.com
A fence away from flooding, Modesto mobile home park residents brace for wet weekend
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is keeping a close eye on water levels in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek area as more rainfall is expected over the weekend and early next week. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services anticipates for the river to reach flood stage by Tuesday.
Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm
(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Declaration and Deputy Raises On Special TC Meeting Agenda
Sonora, CA – A special Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting has been called for Monday to vote on two critical issues. First on the agenda is a vote to ratify a state of emergency proclamation due to the recent wet weather that caused flooding damage. It allows the supervisors to delegate authority to the county administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services, and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice of bids. Click here to view the declaration.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays
Update at 12:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that towing crews have removed a jackknifed semi that had blocked the eastbound lane of traffic along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County and stalled traffic. Traffic is moving freely once again. See below for more details on the incident.
Merced County hit with floods after latest storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County was hit with yet another round of rainfall Thursday. It followed Wednesday’s downpours and strong winds. From Wednesday’s rain alone, fields filled with rain, some of which actually poured into nearby yards like rivers. State and local officials closed some area roadways, especially in the area of Sandy […]
goldrushcam.com
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County
January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.
