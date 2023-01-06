San Andreas, CA — As nasty weather is forecast through the weekend, Calaveras County is opening warming centers today through Tuesday. Those needing a reprieve from the chilly, wet weather can head to one of three centers at county libraries in the county today, and one will remain accessible into next week. The Arnold and Murphys branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today only. The San Andreas Library, located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road, is open today until Tuesday (1/10) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

