White Arctic Wolves, Display at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. In the early days of settlement in Sheridan County and the rest of Wyoming, the cattle industry was one of the largest businesses in the state. Unfortunately, predators took a toll on the cattle and, later, sheep, which took money out of the pockets of the producers. Wolves, just like today in Yellowstone, were the apex predator, killing hundreds of cattle and sheep each year.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO