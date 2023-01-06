ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Wolves were a Major Threat 100 Years Ago

White Arctic Wolves, Display at Denver Museum of Nature and Science. In the early days of settlement in Sheridan County and the rest of Wyoming, the cattle industry was one of the largest businesses in the state. Unfortunately, predators took a toll on the cattle and, later, sheep, which took money out of the pockets of the producers. Wolves, just like today in Yellowstone, were the apex predator, killing hundreds of cattle and sheep each year.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
California Woman Arraigned in District Court in Sheridan on Burglary Charges

An arraignment hearing for 40-year-old Nicole Goodman from Fresno, California was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Goodman, along with co-defendant Mark Anthony of Gillette, were arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office on September 29, 2022, for allegedly breaking into a construction trailer in Sheridan County.
FRESNO, CA
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession

A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
GILLETTE, WY
