The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates Jaguars’ postseason berth: ‘Playoffs here we come’

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, is ready to cheer on the Jaguars in the postseason. Moments after the Jaguars topped the Titans on Saturday, 20-16, and clinched the AFC South, Marissa took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “Playoffs here we come!” Marissa posted from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where she watched the game with Ozzy Ozkan and Jazmyn Jones, the significant others of Jaguars players Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr., respectively. Lawrence, who is in his second season as the Jaguars’ quarterback, completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the victory. An...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo

Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence reveals his turning point with playoffs in reach for Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence struggled during his rookie season in 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars played a mediocre brand of football to kickoff the 2022 season as well. However, they are now in the midst of a 4-game winning streak and can clinch the AFC South with a victory on Saturday night vs. the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence revealed his turning point in a recent interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NJ.com

Jaguars playoff tickets: Opening ticket prices for playoff-bound Jaguars after win over Titans | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, advanced to the 2022-23 NFL playoffs after their victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. BUY JAGUARS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s still unclear where the Jaguars will rank when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update

Earlier this month, the NFL world was struck by some horrible news that former NFL star running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a heroic, life-saving act where he sprung into action to save his children from drawing in the ocean. And after several days in intensive care at the hospital, the updates are not Read more... The post Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

