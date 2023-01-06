Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Erie man was seriously injured in a single UTV crash Sunday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:42 p.m. Sunday to a single-vechile crash at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie, according to a media release.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
YAHOO!
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted by East Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hensley is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Rockford Police uncover weapons cache and drugs, 20-year-old arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a weapons cache and several pounds of marijuana Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila. According to police, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police said no one answered […]
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Bettendorf police for burglary, theft
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Trevelyan Pugh, 22, is wanted by Bettendorf police for two counts of burglary and theft. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Pugh is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crime...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
WIFR
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
WIFR
Suspect caught on Ring camera in Beloit wanted in connection with burglaries
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need the public’s help searching for a man wanted in a string of car burglaries. The suspect was caught Monday night on Ring video surveillance breaking into a vehicle on Sherwood Drive in Beloit, Wis. No details have been released on what was...
Rochelle News-Leader
Local law enforcement reacts to ruling on cash bail, SAFE-T Act
OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced in a press release Dec. 29 that Ogle County will not be subject to the SAFE-T Act no cash bail provisions as a result of a Kankakee County judge ruling Wednesday, Dec. 28 that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois.
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. The 38-year-old was kidnapped and murdered by Rayshawn Smith on July 23rd, 2022. Her body was found behind EcoLab, at 5151 East Rockton Road, where Smith worked. […]
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
Comments / 3