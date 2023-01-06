ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez for his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide

On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests

YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York shooting suspect turns themselves in

The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man charged for attacking nursing staff

Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
EPHRATA, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property

Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy