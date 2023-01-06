Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez for his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
WGAL
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
WGAL
York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests
YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
local21news.com
54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
WGAL
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
WGAL
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
WGAL
Person found shot to death at apartment complex in Lancaster County
Police found a person fatally shot on Sunday at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. West Hempfield Township police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the West Lincoln Apartments in Mountville, they said the person was already dead. Neighbors told WGAL News 8 that the...
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said...
local21news.com
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
New Year’s Eve homicide suspect turns herself in, police say
A suspect in a New Year’s Eve homicide in York City has turned herself in. Alajah Holmes, 19, of York, turned herself into York City Police on Friday accompanied by her attorney, according to Channel 21. Police have been searching for Holmes ever since 18-year-old Paige Amiya was shot...
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
lebtown.com
Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property
Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
abc27.com
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Association of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017 through...
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
