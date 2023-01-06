Read full article on original website
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher Tell a Heartbreak Story in New ‘Better Version’ Video [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is joining pop singer Fletcher for a cinematic music video for their duet, "Better Version." The tune finds the singers in the throes of heartbreak, as they imagine their ex-love moving on with someone new and that new partner getting the "better version" of their ex. The music...
Dolly Parton Has Plans to Release a ‘Very Special’ Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick
Dolly Parton is no stranger to teaming up with fellow musical legends, and in 2023, she's continuing that trend with an epic, cross-genre collaboration with soul-pop star Dionne Warwick. Warwick shared the news in a sit-down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that it all started when Parton pitched...
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
Top 10 Deana Carter Songs
Born January 4, 1966, Deana Carter rose to stardom in 1996 with the release of her acclaimed debut record Did I Shave My Legs for This? The Nashville, Tenn. native first got her foot in the door when her demo tape caught the ear of country legend Willie Nelson, who then invited the then unknown singer-songwriter to be a part of the 1994 Farm Aid concert lineup. A record deal soon followed, and the first song from Did I Shave My Legs for This? was "Strawberry Wine," a No. 1 hit that has become a modern country classic.
Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo in the Car Is the Best Mood for 2023 [Watch]
Fans know and love Tim McGraw as a country music superstar, but he's also a goofball behind the scenes -- and the singer's wife, fellow star Faith Hill recently took to social media to prove it. "This is a rare, very rare, look into a side of my husband that...
Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’
It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks. After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas...
Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde Remind Us Why You Can’t Eat at Everyone’s House
TikTok is full of everything from dancing dogs to troubling cooking tips, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde called out the latter in a recent humorous video. The video is the result of a series of duets — a function on the app in which a creator can add something to another creator's video. In the original, a woman shares a cooking "tip" that involves biting a stick of butter and dropping it in a pan to prepare a meal, as is her unit of measurement.
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
Chase Rice’s Music Video for ‘I Hate Cowboys’ Proves One Thing [Watch]
Chase Rice hates cowboys like you hate a rival football team. It's game recognizing game. On Friday (Jan. 6), Rice revealed "I Hate Cowboys," one of two songs that make up the title of his I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album (Feb. 10). The new music video is nothing short of a tribute to cowboys — heck, he even worked with Cheyenne Frontier Days to grab the most captivating footage.
Caitlyn Smith’s ‘High & Low’ Taught Her That There’s Strength in Being Vulnerable
Caitlyn Smith is no stranger to mainstream country music success — she's written songs for Meghan Trainor, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, to name a couple — and even enjoyed some radio spotlight of her own with her Old Dominion duet, "I Can't." But in her current musical chapter, Smith says she's chasing something a little deeper.
Tyler Hubbard Pens Humble Thank You Note to His Wife in ‘Me for Me’ [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard is thanking his lucky stars for the unconditional love he receives from his wife, Hayley. In his new song "Me for Me," he confesses that he's a little hard to love at times, but she simply loves him for him. "She loves me for me, just as country...
