Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in season finale
Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle. He added 16 rushing yards on five attempts. Mayfield threw for fewer than 150 yards in three of five games with the Rams down the stretch and posted a 10:8 TD:INT in 12 appearances spread between Los Angeles and Carolina. The unrestricted free agent may have to settle for a backup job in 2023 after his underwhelming 2022 campaign.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Poor Week 18 performance
Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Heads to free agency
Hunt, who returned to Sunday's game after being evaluated for a head injury, finished with four carries for 13 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18. In terms of combined yards, the 28 were Hunt's most since Week...
