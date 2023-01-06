ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Tesla Slashes Prices in China for the Second Time in 3 Months to Boost Sagging Sales

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD4rn_0k5lorQB00

Electric automaker Tesla has reduced prices in China for the second time in less than three months.

The company first slashed prices in China in late October 2022 — dropping prices of Model 3s and Model Ys by about 9.4%, CNN reported . Now, the price cuts are even deeper as Tesla struggles to maintain sales in China amid shrinking demand. The starting price for the Tesla Model 3 has been reduced by a further 13.5% to 229,900 yuan ($33,515), and the starting price for the Model Y has dropped by another 10% to 259,900 yuan ($37,889), according to CNN calculations.

According to Reuters , between the discounts and incentives Tesla is offering to Chinese buyers, prices are down between 13% and 24% overall since September.

Related: Elon Musk Is the First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Following the news of the price cuts, Tesla stock fell by 7%, marking its worst day on Wall Street since August 2020. This time last year, Tesla stock was trading at around $342. As of Friday morning, it's down to $107.

Although Tesla was once the leader in the electric vehicle market, demand for its cars has waned as other automakers have entered the space with more affordable models .

Related: 'Do Yourself A Favor and Get A Polestar': Tesla Owner Says He Was Trapped in a Tesla Model Y

The price cuts came after the company reported a weak production-to-delivery ratio for Q4 of 2022, producing 34,000 more vehicles than it delivered, per Yahoo Finance . With excess inventory and shrinking demand, it's possible Tesla prices might decline even further.

Comments / 2

Related
Autoblog

Buffett-backed BYD trounces Tesla in China

While shares of Tesla Inc. are melting down lately on demand concerns, Chinese rival BYD Co. is on a tear as investors applaud its record sales year and widening footprint in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. The U.S.-listed shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD have gained 8.5% over the...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even relishes these battles. Sometimes he provokes his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, likes to turn his opponents' attacks back on them with counterattacks. The serial entrepreneur is never as lethal as when he is on defense.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

84K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy