Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Wants Officiating Crew To Be Investigated
The NFL World is not happy with the officiating crew from Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. There were some wild calls in this one, including some brutal missed penalties. "Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any...
Lovie Smith drops truth bomb on returning as Texans’ HC
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach. On 4th and 20 with less than a...
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Look: Joe Burrow's Warning For Rest Of League Going Viral
The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow and Co. will be a tough out in the playoffs this year, that's for sure. Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl last year. Is this the middle of a Super Bowl window for the Bengals?. Burrow had a direct...
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
Rumor: True reason Sean McVay could step down as Rams’ head coach
After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed. With a 19-16 loss to...
NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Locker Room Photo
Few things go better together than Joe Burrow and celebratory cigars. The legendary LSU Tigers quarterback smoked one after the national championship in 2019. Now, the cigars are back. Burrow had a celebratory cigar in the locker room after clinching the AFC North on Sunday. "King of the North," the...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Watt Brothers' Pregame Outfit Going Viral On Sunday
J.J. Watt will play the final game of his storied NFL career Sunday. As the star defensive lineman prepares his swan song at San Francisco, his brothers paid homage to him in Pittsburgh. Steelers lineman T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt each wore their big brother's jersey ahead of Sunday's...
Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status
Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac. “Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.” The Steelers’ season started […] The post Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 NFL Cities Have Already Declined To Host Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
The NFL will have to continue its search for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game. That's because two cities have already eliminated themselves from the sweepstakes. On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced that Ford Field would not be able to host a neutral-site AFC Championship. Ford Field is expected...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy
Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
The curious case of Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has stirred a pot, whether it was intentional or not, and may be ending his time with the Browns on a truly sour note.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
