ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Wants Officiating Crew To Be Investigated

The NFL World is not happy with the officiating crew from Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. There were some wild calls in this one, including some brutal missed penalties. "Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Locker Room Photo

Few things go better together than Joe Burrow and celebratory cigars. The legendary LSU Tigers quarterback smoked one after the national championship in 2019. Now, the cigars are back. Burrow had a celebratory cigar in the locker room after clinching the AFC North on Sunday. "King of the North," the...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status

Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac. “Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.” The Steelers’ season started […] The post Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy