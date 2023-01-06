ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

New law to reform Guard officer promotion process, federal recognition

The defense policy bill signed into law by President Joe Biden Dec. 23 will make a small but significant change to how the National Guard processes officer promotions, and it also directs the Defense Department to study how bureaucratic requirements affect timely promotions in the Guard. National Guard officers simultaneously...
CBS Boston

Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter

By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON  -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
MilitaryTimes

Camouflage combat utility uniforms OK’d for Pentagon Marines

Many Marines working in the Pentagon are now allowed to wear their camouflage uniforms, rather than their more formal — and more expensive — service uniforms. A December 2022 memo from Lt. Gen. Gregg Olson, the director of staff for the Marine Corps, changed the uniform of the day from the khaki service uniform to the woodland-green camouflage combat utility uniform, effective Sunday.
MilitaryTimes

With 2 Sikhs headed to Marine boot camp, legal battle is ongoing

Even as two Sikh men are set to ship out to Marine boot camp with their articles of faith, the Marine Corps’ rules limiting turbans, beards and other Sikh religious symbols will continue to be put to the test in 2023. A panel of judges for the Court of...
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Millions of workers are subject to noncompete agreements. They could soon be banned

The Federal Trade Commission took an a bold move on Thursday aimed at shifting the balance of power from companies to workers. The agency proposed a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete agreements on their workers, a practice it called exploitative and widespread, affecting some 30 million American workers.
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Route Fifty

The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans

Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
InsideHook

Those Annoying Noncompete Agreements Could Be Banned for Good

If you’ve ever felt uneasy about signing a noncompete agreement before starting a new job, you’re certainly not alone. The archaic contracts diminish work opportunities for people after they leave a job, oftentimes for six months to two years. But the Federal Trade Commission agrees that noncompetes are “exploitative,” according to NPR. So this week, the FTC proposed a new rule that would forbid employers from making their workers sign the agreements.
MilitaryTimes

Calls to veterans suicide hotline spiked over New Year’s holiday

The number of calls from veterans and their family members to the Veterans Affairs suicide prevention hotline spiked over the New Year’s holiday, news that department officials are saying shows increase awareness and accessibility of the emergency service. Over the two-day weekend, the Veterans Crisis Line fielded 3,869 calls,...
MilitaryTimes

VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work

Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
hstoday.us

UN Agency Condemns New U.S. Border Measures

Plans by the Biden administration to expand restrictions on people seeking refuge in the United States are “not in line with refugee law standards”, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday. UNHCR says that according to reports, the reforms would deny migrants the chance to seek asylum...

