MilitaryTimes
New law to reform Guard officer promotion process, federal recognition
The defense policy bill signed into law by President Joe Biden Dec. 23 will make a small but significant change to how the National Guard processes officer promotions, and it also directs the Defense Department to study how bureaucratic requirements affect timely promotions in the Guard. National Guard officers simultaneously...
New housing support for military families is coming
While civilians across the country feel the pressure of today's economy and housing market. It's no different for service members and their families.
Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter
By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
New federal legislation championed as bill of rights for underpaid, overworked restaurant workers
The bill calls for a ‘thriving wage,’ access to health care, paid-time off, and a dignified work environment.
MilitaryTimes
Camouflage combat utility uniforms OK’d for Pentagon Marines
Many Marines working in the Pentagon are now allowed to wear their camouflage uniforms, rather than their more formal — and more expensive — service uniforms. A December 2022 memo from Lt. Gen. Gregg Olson, the director of staff for the Marine Corps, changed the uniform of the day from the khaki service uniform to the woodland-green camouflage combat utility uniform, effective Sunday.
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
MilitaryTimes
With 2 Sikhs headed to Marine boot camp, legal battle is ongoing
Even as two Sikh men are set to ship out to Marine boot camp with their articles of faith, the Marine Corps’ rules limiting turbans, beards and other Sikh religious symbols will continue to be put to the test in 2023. A panel of judges for the Court of...
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Millions of workers are subject to noncompete agreements. They could soon be banned
The Federal Trade Commission took an a bold move on Thursday aimed at shifting the balance of power from companies to workers. The agency proposed a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete agreements on their workers, a practice it called exploitative and widespread, affecting some 30 million American workers.
Washington State Workers Will Now Earn the Highest Minimum Wage in the US — How Does It Compare With Other Increases?
Last year's sky-high inflation rate took a huge bite out of paychecks for American workers, but 2023 should bring some relief in the form of higher pay. Around half of U.S. states will raise their...
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
What a ‘gig worker’ is remains ill-defined, which can suit employers. But the spread of the gig economy means more workers don’t have the same rights and protections as employees.
The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans
Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
Those Annoying Noncompete Agreements Could Be Banned for Good
If you’ve ever felt uneasy about signing a noncompete agreement before starting a new job, you’re certainly not alone. The archaic contracts diminish work opportunities for people after they leave a job, oftentimes for six months to two years. But the Federal Trade Commission agrees that noncompetes are “exploitative,” according to NPR. So this week, the FTC proposed a new rule that would forbid employers from making their workers sign the agreements.
MilitaryTimes
Calls to veterans suicide hotline spiked over New Year’s holiday
The number of calls from veterans and their family members to the Veterans Affairs suicide prevention hotline spiked over the New Year’s holiday, news that department officials are saying shows increase awareness and accessibility of the emergency service. Over the two-day weekend, the Veterans Crisis Line fielded 3,869 calls,...
MilitaryTimes
VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work
Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
hstoday.us
UN Agency Condemns New U.S. Border Measures
Plans by the Biden administration to expand restrictions on people seeking refuge in the United States are “not in line with refugee law standards”, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday. UNHCR says that according to reports, the reforms would deny migrants the chance to seek asylum...
